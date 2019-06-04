Ruth E. Thomas Heffner, 70, of Mahanoy Elderly Apartments, Mahanoy City, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at the home of her son, John, in Turkey Run, Shenandoah.



Born in Shenandoah, Dec. 25, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Emily Henninger Thomas.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a nurse's aide at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven, and was also employed at the former A&E Hanger, Ringtown.



Ruth was a member of the former First United Methodist Church, Shenandoah.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her son, David J. Hower, and her brother, Donald Thomas.



Surviving are two sons, John Michael Hower, of Turkey Run, Shenandoah, and Earl Heffner, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Ben, Lindsay, Cody, Alize and Shiann; two brothers, Roland "Ronnie" Thomas, of Shenandoah, and Kenneth Thomas and his wife, Mary Anne, of Ashland; one sister, Shirley Wright, of Freeland; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside interment services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



