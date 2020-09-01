Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Madenford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Madenford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Madenford Obituary

Ruth Emily Madenford, 90, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Nov. 21, 1929, in Roedersville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Milton and Cora Roeder Spancake.

She was a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Arlin M. Madenford; five brothers, Norman, Milton, F. Mason, Arthur and Earl Spancake; two sisters, Alma Hummel and Lillian Doss.

Surviving are two sons, Lee Madenford and Richard Madenford; two daughters, Susan Brown and Deborah Mendinsky; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's UCC Memorial Fund, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -