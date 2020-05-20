|
|
Ruth E. Messner Bender, of Tower City, passed away Monday, May 18, at Heritage Mills Personal Care Home.
Born Aug. 13, 1923, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Klinger MacGaughlin.
Ruth graduated in 1941 from Tower City High School and in 1945 from West Chester State Teachers College. She served in the Coast Guard during World War II.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, and 73-year member of the Glen Chapter 425, Order of Eastern Star, Lykens.
Ruth was a retired elementary school teacher for the Williams Valley School District.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by husbands, Mark Messner, in 1979, and Harold Bender, in 2010.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Herb and her husband, Jim, Wiconisco, and Jane Golliday and her husband, Keith, Gerrarrdstown, W.Va.; two stepdaughters, Carol Condran and her husband, Oliver, and Linda Keen and her husband, Darryl, both of Middletown; two granddaughters, Mary Kinnie and her husband, Donald, and Daisy Golliday (Zachary Wigfield), both of W.Va.; two great-grandsons, Marshall and Lionel Kinnie.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ruth's name should be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2020