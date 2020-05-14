Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Ruth Ella Trezise Obituary
Ruth Ella Trezise, 89, of Llewellyn, Branch Township, died Monday at Berks-Heim Nursing Home.

Born in Branch Township, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Duffy Hopkins. She was a 1949 graduate of Branch Township High School.

She was a member of former First English Baptist Church, Minersville, where she taught Sunday school and served as treasurer of the Building Fund.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert W. Trezise, on August 20, 1998. She was also the last member of her immediate family, including four brothers, James Hopkins, Robert Hopkins, Frank Hopkins and Carl Hopkins, and four sisters, Marie Stusalitus, Naomi Boyer, Dorothy Galinis and Anna Novitsky.

Ruth is survived by two children, Lori Trezise, Reading, and Robbin Trezise, Minersville; three grandchildren, Robyn Lynn Koch, Eric Trezise and Jeremy Trezise; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020
