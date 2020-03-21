Home

Ruth Ellen Zimmerman


1952 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Zimmerman Obituary
Ruth Ellen Zimmerman, 68, of Wayne Township, passed away Thursday, March 19, at her residence.

Born Jan. 12, 1952, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Doris (Evans) Sterling.

Ruth was the loving wife of James A. Zimmerman. The couple shared 26 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1970.

Ruth was a member of Trinity Chapel, Buck Run.

She was formerly employed as a cashier at Hills and was the gift shop, and truck parts manager at All American Truck Stop, Pine Grove. In more recent years, she was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Sterling Wehr.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by a son, Kenneth Bassininsky, and wife, Kim, of Lake Wynonah; stepchildren, Beth Ann Davis and husband, Donald, of Phoenix Park, Krista Ann Zimmerman, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Abby and Megan Bassininsky; step-grandchildren, Sophie Adams, Gabe Donald, and Drew Donald Davis; three sisters, Cindy Sterling Kimmel and husband, Gary, of Buck Run, Ann Sterling Ryan and husband, Tom, of Maryland, Deb Sterling Barnhart and husband, Mike, of Branchdale; a brother, Henry Sterling and wife, Karen, of State College.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of family. At the family's request, donations in Ruth's memory may be sent to Trinity Chapel Buck Run, 20 Buckhorn Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
