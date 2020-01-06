Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Ruth Hart Wildoner


1941 - 2020
Ruth Hart Wildoner Obituary
Ruth Hart Wildoner, 78, of Barnesville Drive, Barnesville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 26, 1941, in Coaldale she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Fletcher) Hart.

Ruth was preceded in death by her son, William H. Wildoner.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William G Wildoner and their children, Beth Sabo and her significant other, Michael Brutosky, of Tresckow, and Nancy Kissinger, wife of Craig, of Barnesville. She is also survived by granddaughters, Megan Taris, Mahanoy City, and Rochelle Hauck, New York City; great-grandchildren, Brady Wagner, Jake Taris, Kaia Taris and Lincoln Rodriguez.

A 1958 Mahanoy City High School graduate, she was a member of The First Congregational Church, Mahanoy City, Ryan Township Ladies Auxiliary and life member of Order of the Eastern Star.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Jan. 9, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
