Ruth I. Pritz, 93, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Daniel E. and Bertha I. (Ward) Cauffman. She lived in Royersford prior to her marriage and then lived out her life in Mahanoy City. Ruth worked and house cleaned for local residents, businesses and her church. She was a 50-plus year member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was married, sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She had a strong faith in her Lord and tired of fighting, longing to go to her eternal home in Heaven. She was a member of Lutheran Daughters, where she served as president, vice president and secretary and was a den mother for the scout troop.
The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Pritz, in 1984; a sister, Pauline Dower; three brothers, Daniel, Russell and Ronald Cauffman; a daughter-in-law, Georgia Pritz.
Survivors include three children, Mark Pritz, of Moore, Oklahoma, Keith Pritz, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Michele Dulsky and her husband, Thomas, of Mahanoy City. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Thomas Dulsky, Ashley Lively, Mallory Dombroski, Michael Pritz and Leonard Dulsky; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Dulsky and Gavin Dombroski; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rite of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Fred T. Crawford at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call at the church beginning at 9 a.m. until time of services Monday. Contributions in Ruth's name to Christ Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family and will be accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020