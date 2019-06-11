Ruth I. Wolfgang, 87, formerly of Mowry, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mount Carmel Nursing Center, Mount Carmel.



Born in Mowry, Dec. 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Sell Wolfgang.



She was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1949. Ruth worked in the garment industry her entire life, she was a trimmer and presser for the former Mount Carmel Blouse Co., Mount Carmel, retiring from the J.K. Co., Kulpmont.



She was a life member of the former St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lavelle, now Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, and a life member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. An active member of the church, she was a member of the Lutheran Church Ladies, also known as W.E.L.C.A., and served as indoor custodian for many years. Ruth loved hand sewing, making quilts for friends and family and making apple pies.



Preceding her in death were sisters, Anna and Emma Wolfgang, Elizabeth Wetzel and Jean Cress; brothers, Walter, James, Luther, Lester, Milton, Ralph, Raymond and Russell Wolfgang; nephews, Otto and Alex Wolfgang.



Survivors are niece, Sally, wife of Erik Tice, Mowry; niece, Carrie, wife of Russ Hummel, Ashland; nephew, John Wolfgang and wife, Maryann, Mowry; nephew, Raymond Wolfgang and wife, Linda, Mount Carmel; three great-nieces, four great-nephews, three great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a religious funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, from Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. The Rev. Laura Csellak, pastor, will officiate. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. Donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or to Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Visit Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, has charge of arrangements.



