Ruth L. Kisko, 74, of Lake Wynonah, formerly of Tremont, passed away Friday at home.
Born in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Betty Wineland Larish. She attended Saint Clair schools.
Ruth liked cooking, entertaining at home and grocery shopping. She also enjoyed playing bingo and cards, particularly rummy and poker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Carl Kisko, who passed away on March 23; two siblings, Bill and James Larish.
Ruth is survived by three children, Terry Cupit (spouse, Matthew), North Las Vegas, Christine Hazzard, (spouse, Charles), Lake Wynonah, and John Kisko (spouse, Jane), York; a grandson, Charles C. Hazzard. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors from 5:30 p.m. with memorial services at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 23, 2019