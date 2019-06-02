Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Ruth Louise MacDuff Obituary
Ruth Louise MacDuff, 76, of Lake Wynonah, passed away Thursday, May 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, Oct. 30, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Mahlon and Ruth Smith Steffy.

She was the wife of Matthew J. MacDuff.

Ruth was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1960.

She was a homemaker most of her life, but had worked at Robert Hall clothing store and at Indiantown Gap as a secretary.

Ruth was of the Protestant faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann.

In addition to her husband, Ruth is also survived by two sons, Scott J. MacDuff and wife, Linda, Lake Wynonah, and Shawn D. MacDuff, Berks County; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Stump and Michelle Reed; brother-in-law, Kenneth MacDuff.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, with certified celebrant Caitlyn Ebling officiating. At the family's request, donations in Ruth's memory may be forwarded to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233 Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2019
