Ruth M. Hobbs, 91, of Pottsville, died Tuesday evening.
She was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Frackville, a daughter of the late Frank M. and Stella Stein Palermo.
She was a graduate of West Mahanoy Township High School.
Ruth was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. She was a former member of Schuylkill County Medical Society Auxiliary, Philanthrope, Pottsville Club, Fountain Spring Country Club, Schuylkill Country Club and Bear Lake Country Club, Fla. She was also a former Den Mother for Boy Scouts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph H. Hobbs, M.D., on Sept. 3, 1996; a son, Thomas J. Hobbs, on July 21, 1987; seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her children, Harry K. Hobbs and his wife, Lillian, of Pottsville, Lesle M. O'Reilly and her husband, Edward, of Pottsville, Diane B. Rubin, Odenton, Md., Noreen B. Hobbs, of Pottsville, Michael F. Hobbs, of New Foundland, Jennifer E. Speck and her husband, Jeff, of Mountain Top, Joseph P. Mulqueen and his wife, Chris, of New Mexico, Patrick J. Mulqueen and his wife, Jackie, of McKeansburg; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Palermo, of Frackville; two sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Ruth's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020