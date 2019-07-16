Ruth M. Lehman, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.



Born Oct. 9, 1926, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late William and Annie Hummel.



She was a 1944 graduate of Pine Grove High School.



She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Pine Grove, and the Pinegrove Historical Society.



Ruth worked at Canoe Mfg., Pine Grove.



She was an avid photographer and always had a camera in her hand.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Albert H. Lehman Sr.; a sister, Grace McAllister.



Surviving are a son, Albert H. Lehman Jr., Pine Grove; grandson, Zachary Lehman, State College; two nieces, Liese Seaman and Marta Lindsay.



Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, from H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Dr. Ira Lydic officiating.There will be a visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Pinegrove Historical Society, P.O. Box 65, Pine Grove, PA 17963 in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



