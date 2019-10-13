|
Ruth M. Schucker, 89, of Williamstown, passed away Thursday night at Carlisle Hospital.
Born in Porter Township, June 22, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Cooper Updegrove.
Ruth was a homemaker her entire life; her family meant the world to her.
She was of the Protestant faith. Ruth will be remembered for her love for yard sales and going bargain shopping.
She joined her late husband, Leonard, who passed away in 1998, in heaven on their 72nd wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her son, Edward Schucker (Deb) Yeagerstown; three grandchildren, Cheryl Boltz (Chuck), whom Ruth considered a daughter, Shippensburg, John Schucker (Sue), Wisconsin, and William Schucker, Mechanicsburg. She was very close to her nieces and nephews, but especially Katie Boyer and Ruth Fetterhoff.
A viewing will be held from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Dimon Funeral Home, Tower City. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. for committal services at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
