Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Friedens Cemetery
Hegins, PA
Ruth Margaret Smeltzer


1925 - 2020
Ruth Margaret Smeltzer Obituary

Ruth Margaret Smeltzer, 95, former longtime Hegins resident, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Premier at Susquehanna Village, Millersburg.

She was born March 5, 1925, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Laudenslager Whitman.

Ruth was a 1942 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.

She was a homemaker, often found in the kitchen baking and cooking for her friends and family.

Ruth was a lifelong member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Hegins, where she was always helping whenever she was needed, especially in the kitchen.

She was also a member of Tri-Valley Senior Citizens.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Roy H. Smeltzer, in July 2002; brothers, Jack and William Whitman; a niece, Jane.

She is survived by a niece and a nephew.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins, with the Rev. Michael Klahr officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 57, Hegins, PA 17938. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
