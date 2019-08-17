|
|
Ruth N. (Gilham) Troutman, 88, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, at Ephrata Manor, Ephrata, where she had been a resident.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, May 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Dilman Gilham and Amy (Hoffman) Gottshall Gilham.
She was the widow of Luther G. "Jerry" Troutman, who passed away July 5, 2018. The couple had met in the fourth grade at ] East Ward School in Schuylkill Haven.
Ruth grew up in Schuylkill Haven, graduating with the Class of 1949.
Always on the move, Jerry's military service took the couple to Texas, Ohio, England, France, Germany, New Hampshire and Maryland.
When Jerry retired, the couple resided at their farm in Bloomsburg, later Hershey and finally, Ephrata Manor, Ephrata.
She was a current member of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ephrata, and a former member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Ruth had worked with her father, helping him operate his candy and honey businesses.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Dorothy Lewis, Grace Brown, Winfield and Austin Gilham, and Edward and Thomas Gottshall.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan C. Sherman, Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews; friends, including Ann and the Rev. Herbert Lohr.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home.Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. The family request donations be to Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522, or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019