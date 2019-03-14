Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Reed Liddle. View Sign

Ruth Reed Liddle, 93, formerly of Reedsville, Wayne Township, passed away Wednesday, March 13, at Orwigsburg Center.



Born in Summit Station, on Jan. 22, 1926, she was a daughter of the late George and Hannah Reed Wildermuth.



She was the widow of Samuel Liddle, who passed away in 1987, as well as her first husband, Henry Reed, who passed away in 1973.



She was a graduate of Cressona High School, Class of 1943.



She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. Ruth was a former Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School coordinator for Bethany EC. She also served as a eucharistic minister.



Ruth was a member and past Matron of Order of the Eastern Star Cressona Chapter 367, the American Guild of Organists and the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was a member and past president of the South Schuylkill Garden Club. She served as a Diakon volunteer as a Meals on Wheels driver. Ruth served on the Board of the Anthracite Concert Association. She was a past member of Legal Secretaries Association, and a past Royal Matron of the Order of the Amaranth and past Grand Organist of the Order of the Amaranth. She was past Grand Faith and past Grand Chaplain and Organist for two years.



Prior to retiring in 1987, she was employed by the District Attorney of Schuylkill County as a legal secretary for 18 years. She had also served as organist and choir director throughout Schuylkill and Berks counties for more than 70 years.



Ruth is survived by her children, Barry Reed, husband of Brenda, Denver, Gerald Reed, husband of Cindy, Winfield, and Deborah Heim, wife of Charles, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Michael and Mark Reed, Matthew Reed, Lauren Dziadosz, Jamie Miller and Rebekah Noecker; 10 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Kenzie, Elijah, Brayden, Lane, Orissa and Ellis; one great-great-granddaughter, Victoria.



A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. David Rowe officiating. An additional time for viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Jerusalem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 252 Dock St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will be at Reedsville Cemetery, Wayne Township. To extend online condolences, visit



