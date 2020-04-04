|
Ruth Ann Hornberger Stauffer was born July 9, 1938, at home on Washington Street, Schuylkill Haven.
She was a daughter of the late John Hornberger and Ruth Williams Hornberger.
She was the last living member of her family.
Ruth Ann was a 1956 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
She married Lee J. Stauffer on April 28, 1962, in Grace EUB Church, Port Carbon.
Ruth Ann worked in several offices before getting married and then in Boyertown School Food Services and later in the garment industry. She retired from The Medicine Shoppe, Barto, before moving to Indiana.
She was a former member of Trinity EC Church, Boyertown, and in Indiana the Butler Church of the Nazarene, and was presently a member of The Butler United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by her stepmother, Olive Atkinson Hornberger; stepsister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Walter Ryon Jr.; paternal grandparents, Bertram and E. Jane Hornberger; maternal grandparents, David and M. Jane Williams; godmother, Cathryn Williams Evans; godfather, Walter Hornberger; goddaughter, Lynn Leedham.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Stauffer; three children, Cheryl (Scott) Merrell, of Acworth, Ga., David (Jennie) Stauffer, of St. Joe, Ind., Andrew Stauffer, of Sacred Heart, Minn.; four grandchildren, Matthew Staso, of Marietta, Ga., Daniel and Joel Stauffer, of St. Joe, and Hannah Stauffer, of Garrett, Ind.; two step-granddaughters, Jeannette (Mike) Hanson, of Denmark, and Beth Anne Merrell, of W. Va.; a step niece, Margaret DiSammarintino; step-nephews, Walter Ryon III and Robert Ryon.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
