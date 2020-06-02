Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Virginia Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Virginia Harris Obituary
Ruth Virginia Harris, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Providence Place.

Born March 9, 1928, in Ravine, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Eva Brown Miller.

Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a 1946 graduate of Central Penn Business College, Harrisburg.

She was employed as executive secretary to the superintendent of Pine Grove School District for 25 years from July 1968 until her retirement Sept. 1, 1993, and recording secretary of Pine Grove Area Board of School Directors for many years.

Ruth was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ravine, where she had been the church organist and Sunday school pianist since September 1951.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ernest S. Harris, on Oct. 25, 1984, and a brother, Paul Miller.

Ruth is survived by her beloved church family and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with SALM John Ziegler officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Ravine. Ruth would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ravine, c/o Richard Wolfgang, 240 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences for Ruth on our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -