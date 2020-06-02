|
|
Ruth Virginia Harris, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Providence Place.
Born March 9, 1928, in Ravine, she was a daughter of the late Milton and Eva Brown Miller.
Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a 1946 graduate of Central Penn Business College, Harrisburg.
She was employed as executive secretary to the superintendent of Pine Grove School District for 25 years from July 1968 until her retirement Sept. 1, 1993, and recording secretary of Pine Grove Area Board of School Directors for many years.
Ruth was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ravine, where she had been the church organist and Sunday school pianist since September 1951.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ernest S. Harris, on Oct. 25, 1984, and a brother, Paul Miller.
Ruth is survived by her beloved church family and friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with SALM John Ziegler officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Ravine. Ruth would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ravine, c/o Richard Wolfgang, 240 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences for Ruth on our website at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 2, 2020