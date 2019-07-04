Home

Ruthie A. Garland

Ruthie A. Garland Obituary
Ruthie A. Garland, 78, of East Mines-Pottsville, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1940, in Omaha, Neb. She was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth G. Bednar.

She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She was a graduate of South Omaha High School in Neb. She was a lifetime member of Phoenix Fire Company, East Mines. She was a member of St. Mary's Home and School Association. Ruthie was a cheerleading coach for St. Mary's CYO. She was involved with Nativity BVM activities.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John B. Garland, who passed away in 2017. She is also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Charlie.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth A. Allison, wife of Nicholas, of Lewistown; a sister, Linda Nigro, of Omaha, Nebraska; a brother-in-law, Joseph Garland, husband of Linda, of Gordon; a granddaughter, Brittany N. Allison-Tyler, wife of Brad, of Lewistown; a great-granddaughter, Layla Grace Tyler; a great-grandson, Rowan Christopher Tyler; a nephew, Shane Garland, husband of Melissa, of Harrisburg; a great-nephew, Benjamin Garland, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Bridget P. Allison and Nicholas B. Allison, of Lewistown; several nieces and nephews located in Omaha, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019
