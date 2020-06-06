Home

Sally L. Schneck


1945 - 2020
Sally L. Schneck Obituary
Sally L. Schneck, 74, of Keefer Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.

Born Dec. 26, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John S. and Louise Long Keesey.

She was a member of the Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove, and was a 1963 graduate of Pine Grove High School.

Sally was a secretary for College Hill Poultry in Fredericksburg and for Dave Spittler Insurance, Pine Grove.

She was a member of the Pinegrove Historical Society.

Preceding her in death was a granddaughter, Jennifer Pickett, and a sister, Alice Kennedy.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Richard Schneck; three daughters, Alice Pickett, Barbara and husband, Leon Stager, and Pamela Schneck, all of Pine Grove; a son, Richard and wife, Jacqueline Schneck, of Jonestown; six grandchildren, Jessica Schneck, Brandon Zimmerman, Kyle Schneck, Sara Pickett, Cameo Hippert and Tyler Schneck; eight great-grandchildren, Paige, Kyra, Kalla, Bryce, Chloe, Aubry, Riley and Arani; a brother, John and wife, Carol Keesey, of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Suedberg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 6, 2020
