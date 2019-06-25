Salvatore "Sal" Modesto, 89, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Salvatore was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Stamford, Conn., to the late Salvatore and Michelina Merola Modesto.



Prior to moving to Pennsylvania in 1948, Salvatore was in the Merchant Marine.



He met the love of his life, Mary Hribick, in 1950. They were married at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Branchdale, March 31, 1951.



He served in the Army in the Second Armored Division from 1952-54 and was stationed in Germany. After serving his country, he and his brothers bought a GMC dealership in Cressona, where he worked until 1965. He then ran the hauling division of Modesto Trucking from 1965 to 1975 in Heckscherville.



Salvatore was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his brother, John; sisters, Angelina DeCarlo and Mary Caccavella.



Salvatore is survived by his eight children, Michele (Thomas Caldwell), Mary (Robert Steinberg), Salvatore Jr. (Michelle Mahal), Margaret Silbert, John (Sharon Struzinski), Angelina O'Donnell, Stephen and Joseph (Mimi Heller); 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack and Frank; sisters, Fran Ginther and Michelina (Robert Wapinsky).



Salvatore loved spending time with his family. He was a firm believer in hard work. He opened Tamaqua Auto Parts in May 1975 and continued to work there with his sons until two weeks ago. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. Salvatore, dad, brother, friend, boss will be missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at St. Patrick Church, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward O'Connor as celebrant. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday as well as from 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Salvatore's name to Servants to All, 4 S. Center St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



