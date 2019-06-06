Samantha L. Solomon, 46, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, June 4, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Care Center, Shenandoah.



Born in Pottsville, June 24, 1972, she was a daughter of Ray Drey, husband of Jean, of Schuylkill Haven, and the late Carole Louise Moyer Drey.



She was the wife of Kenneth D. Solomon Jr. Sam was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1990.



She had worked as an appliance salesperson for Home Depot, and was last employed as a recruiter for ManPower.



In addition to her mother, Sam is also preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Drey.



In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a daughter, Carole Solomon McMahon and husband, Ryan, Cressona; a sister, Jennifer Dennis, Saint Clair; and her maternal grandmother, Florence Moyer, of Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Care Center, Shenandoah.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Certified Celebrant Rebecca D. Devlin officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sam's memory may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary