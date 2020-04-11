|
Samuel E. DeWald, 95, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
Born Nov. 4, 1924, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Samuel T. & Eldora (Williams) DeWald.
He was the husband of Colleen (Thompson) DeWald.
Sam was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, and proudly served in the Army Air Corp during World War II and was a POW in Burma.
He was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville.
He was a former member of the Schuylkill Haven school board, and he belonged to both the Schuylkill Haven and Pottsville Rotary clubs. Sam was a Free & Accepted Mason, a member of East Ward Social Club, Schuylkill Haven, and he was an avid golfer.
He worked most of his life as a life insurance sales agent for Metropolitan Life and American General. Prior to that, he worked for P&R Coal and Iron.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin McGarry, and his brother, Donald DeWald.
He is survived by three daughters, Crystal McGarry and husband, Robert, Schuylkill Haven, Tricia Sanchez and husband, Mike, Pottsville, and Debra Kaplan and husband, Bruce, Macungie; grandchildren, Kyle McGarry, Melanie Kaplan and Madison and Alexandra Sanchez, who were his pride and joy.
A private service and interment will be held for the family. A public memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. At the family's request, donations in Sam's memory may be sent to First United Church of Christ, 330 W.Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2020