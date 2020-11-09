Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Samuel P. Ulrich Obituary

Samuel P. Ulrich, 79, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born Feb. 2, 1941, in Reading, he was a son of the late Daniel Pierce and Jennie Madeline (Rossi) Ulrich.

Sam served in the Army as a private from November 1958 until February 1962. He worked as a truck driver at Evans Delivery Company, Schuylkill Haven, for 22 years; Murphy Trucking, Orwigsburg; and Apex Express, Jersey City, N.J., for 17 years until retiring in 2009.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy M. (Neiman) Ulrich, on March 24, 2009.

Sam is survived by a daughter, Rose M. Booterbaugh and her husband, Barry, of Mount Carbon; five sons, Robert L. Ulrich and his wife, Paula, of Allentown, Samuel P. Ulrich Jr. and his wife, Tishea, of Schuylkill Haven, Daniel P. Ulrich, of New Philadelphia, Kerry D. Ulrich, of New Philadelphia and Keith A. Ulrich, of Pottsville; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, James Ulrich and his wife, Christine, of Wernersville; two sisters, Ethel Heckman, of Shoemakersville, and Jenny Miller and her husband, Donald, of Exeter; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
