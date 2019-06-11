Home

Sandra A. Skiptunas Ravel, 70, of Earl Township, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Randolph J. "Razz" Ravel.

Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary Spaniard Skiptunas.

Sandy graduated from Frackville High School and Shippensburg University. Sandy loved reading, cooking, her home and caring for her family. She worked as a clerk for Andre Farms following a career as an accountant.

Sandy is survived, in addition to her husband, by her daughter, Renee L., wife of Joseph S. Fritzinger, Lehigh Valley; granddaughter, Samantha; sister, Lynn, wife of John Morgan, Frackville; nieces, Jill Bensinger and Jennifer Morgan.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McGlinn Family Regional Cancer Center, Sixth Avenue and Spruce Street, West Reading, PA 19611. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2019
