Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
Sandra C. Davis Obituary
Sandra C. Davis, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born May 26, 1939, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Garfield and Catherine (Olenginski) Evans.

Sandra worked at the M&T Bank, Pottsville, and was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville.

Sandra is survived by her two children, daughter, Debra Witmer, and son, Robert Swartz and his wife, Denise, all of Mechanicsville; her grandson, Thomas F. Witmer; great-grandson, Brandon T. Witmer, both of Llewellyn.

Services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2020
