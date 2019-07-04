Heaven opened its gates on June 23 to welcome home its newest angel, Sandra E. Salaki.



Born Jan. 16, 1945, in New York City, New York, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Pearl Woll Salaki.



She attended elementary school at St. Mary Star of the Sea, Florida. She graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1962, and Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nursing, N.J., 1965. Later in life, she went back to school to get her Masters degree from The College of St. Elizabeth, Morristown, N.J.



She worked for Carl T. Hayden VA Hospital, N.J., Lions VA Hospital and Warren Haven Hospital, Ariz. She did extensive research with the CDC in Ariz.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Talley, and brothers, Richard, 1959, William, 2017 and James 2018.



Sandy is survived by sons, Richard (Kris), New York, and Paul (Lisa), Pa.; three grandchildren, Jackson, Grace and Morgan; brothers, Nicholas Salaki, Mo., Joseph (Virginia) Salaki, Lancaster, Robert (Linda) Salaki, Williamsport, and John Salaki, Mo.; sisters, JoAnn (Robert) Shupp, Summit Station, Mary Ellen (James) Pohronezny, Pine Grove, and Susan (Robert) Jefferson, N.J.; sisters-in-law, Christine Salaki and Irene Salaki.



Sandy's passion was traveling to third world countries. She spent her life caring for others and continued to do so in her death by donating her body to cell research.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019