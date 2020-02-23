|
|
Sandra Gerber, 67, of Quakake, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, at her residence.
Sandra was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Newark, N.J., a daughter of the late Caroline (Waters) and Joseph Mantush.
She graduated from Piscataway High School, New Jersey.
She was a CNA in the local nursing home industry.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, Gary, in 2012, and by her sister, Karen Pasone.
Sandra is survived by her companion, Joe Whah Sr. Sandra is also survived by a daughter, Doris Mitchell, of Columbus, Miss.; three sons, Gary Lee Jr., of Shamokin, Richard, of Allentown, and Warren, of Dallas, Pa.; a sister, Donna Syzmanski, of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Religious service will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Pastor Mark Harris officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Family prefers donations to Candy's Place cancer and wellness resource center, 190 Welles St., Suite 166, Forty Fort, PA 18704. These can also be made at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 23, 2020