Sandra J. (Stromberg) Matte, former resident of Palm Springs, Calif., passed away March 1 at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah, where she had resided for the past year.
Born Aug. 24, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Harold C. Stromberg and Pearl Lowe Ellison.
Sandra was born in Bradford and raised in the Bradford area. She was a graduate of Bradford High School and was very proud of being named "May Queen of the Class of '57," which followed her throughout her life. Sandra sported a personalized license plate stating that fact.
Sandra served as a flight attendant for United Airlines for more than 40 years and traveled the world extensively.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vadim Matte, in 2002.
She is survived by one step-daughter, Cybele Stacey, of University Place, Wash., and two stepgrandchildren, Alexander Matte, of California, and Kayla Stacey, of Covington, Wash. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne Weist Nagle, of Frackville, her primary caretaker with whom she spent the last several years, and Susan Green, of Killeen, Texas; one brother, Mark C. Stromberg, of Jenkintown; four nieces and two nephews.
Memorials may be made in Sandra's name to , woundedwarriorproject.com, or 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 33256. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but are being handled by Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2020