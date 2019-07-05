Sandra K. Seibert, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, died Tuesday at her home.



She was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Volosky) Eckrode.



She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School. She had been employed by the Dutch Kitchen Restaurant in Frackville and was of the Catholic faith.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were three brothers, William, Clayton and George, and a sister, Mary.



Survivors include two daughters, Alice Budwash and her husband, Gary, of Pine Grove, and Christa and her husband, Peter Kotzo Sr., of Frackville; a sister, Catherine Petritsch, of Grier City; grandchildren, Tyler, Elene and Conlan Budwash, and Paige and Peter Kotzo Jr.; a great-grandchild, Lux Carter Budwash, and another on the way expected in November. She is also survived by her companion, Kenneth Eckert Sr.; as well as nieces and nephews.



