Sandra Kline, 55, of Mahanoy City, passed away Monday, July 29, peacefully at her residence.
Sandy was born in Pottsville, on Feb. 22, 1964, a daughter of Carol Garraway Kline and the late Harry Kline.
She worked at Sealy Mattress in Delano.
Sandy graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1982.
She loved to shoot pool, go fishing and ride her dirt bike. She loved the New York Yankees and the Giants.
Sandra is survived by two sisters, Christine Hanlon, of Frackville, and her twin, Stephanie, wife of Richard Ponchery, of Beaver Meadows; a brother, Nicholas, husband of Cynthia, of Wiggans; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Interment at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view Video Tribute and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019