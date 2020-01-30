|
Sandra L. Zimmerman, 71, of Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home.
Born Oct. 27, 1948, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Donald A. and Alverta Sattizahn Zimmerman.
Preceding her in death were three infant siblings, Sharon, Patsy and Donald Arthur Zimmerman.
Surviving are a sister, Bonnie Zimmerman, and nephew, Steven Zimmerman, both of Pine Grove.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, to help with costs. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
