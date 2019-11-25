|
Sandra Lee Trotman, 86, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Duncannon.
Born in Tower City, March 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Dorothy Underkoffler Holden.
Sandra was a 1952 graduate of the former Williams-town High School.
She previously worked as a seamstress in the garment industry and most of her life she dedicated to raising her children.
She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, but was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Aaron K. Trotman; her two children, Andrew Trotman and his wife, Paula, Halifax, and Wendy Bingaman and her husband, Ken, Elizabethville; her grandchildren whom she adored, Matthew Trotman and his wife, Olivia, Courtney Zimmerman and her husband, Aaron, Amber, Jarod and Daron Bingaman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Methodist Cemetery, Williamstown, with Pastor Richard Anderson. Memorial donations in Sandra's name can be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, 347 Market St., Millersburg, PA 17061. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2019