Sandra M. "Pocky" Wagner, 71, of Port Carbon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Nov. 9, 1948, in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Peter F. and Dorothy A. (Griffin) Setlock.
Sandra worked as a landscaper for Trail Gardens in Cressona. She was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and she loved to work in her yard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Russell, Paul, Jerome, Peter and Dennis Setlock, and two sisters, Severine Prock and Sheila Mosier.
Sandra is survived by two sons, John M. Wagner and his wife, Jen, Palo Alto, and Shawn D. Wagner and his wife, Eva, Port Carbon; three grandchildren, Jaimyn Wagner, Kevin Dougherty and Dylan Quinn; two great-grandchildren, Anastasia and Miles Dougherty; three brothers, Donald, Dale and Patrick Setlock; three sisters, Shirley Kulikosky, Sylvia Kostura and Sharon Reeves; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Sandra's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020