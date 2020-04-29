|
|
Sandra Mae Lurwick, 79, of Port Carbon, passed away with her family by her side Monday, April 27, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Elizabeth V. (Scanlan) Lurwick.
Sandra was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1958. She first worked for H.L. Miller and Son's, Port Carbon and as an LPN for Rest Haven nursing home, Schuylkill Haven, until retiring.
Sandra was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon, where she was a member of the choir. She loved shopping on QVC and listening to her Irish music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles J. Lurwick.
Sandra is survived by a daughter, Annette Devers and her husband, Bill, of Port Carbon; three grandchildren, Desiree, Melanie and Billy; two great-grandchildren, Delilah and Danikah; a sister, Elizabeth M. Carl and her husband, Robert, of Pottsville; three nieces, Steph, Kim and Heather; great-nieces and -nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately due to the pandemic situation. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
