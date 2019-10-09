|
Santino "Gabby" M. Angelo, 81, of Minersville, passed away late Sunday evening at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Santino and Sophie Keyso Angelo.
He attended the former St. Vincent's grade school and was a 1955 graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was a veteran of the Navy. He was co-owner of Angelo and Reber Inc. Excavating and Paving. He was a member of the former St. Vincent's Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
Gabby was a lifetime member of Goodwill Fire Company, Minersville, where he was an ambulance driver, EMT and CPR instructor. He was a member of Minersville Rotary Club, the Penn State Nittany Lion Club and was a lifetime member of the Minersville Fish and Game.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Paulosky, and a brother, Vince Angelo.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Sylvia Radziewicz; a daughter, Sharon Angelo and her companion, Kevin Moran, Minersville; a son, Santino Angelo and his wife, Diane, of Colorado; three grandchildren, Dominic Angelo and his companion, Michelle Orner, Alison Matteo and her husband, Chris, and Jonathan Angelo; two brothers, William (Jean) Angelo, Minersville, and Frank (Marge) Angelo, of Jonestown; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. The Rev. Jason F. Stokes will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Santino to the Minersville Ambulance Association, 25 North St., Minersville. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Santino's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
