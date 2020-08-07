Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Sarah A. Guinther Obituary

Sarah A. Guinther, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.

Born Sept. 4,1937, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Grace (Young) Schue.

She attended Ashland schools and was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Guinther, in 1987.

Surviving are two daughters, Grace Wentworth, of Shenandoah, and Connie Budravage, of Pottsville; three sons, Robert Guinther, of Souderton, Ronald Guinther, of Shenandoah, and Gary Guinther, of Kulpmont; two sisters, Marion Lorraine, of California, and Helen McManus, of Iowa; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Memorial contributions can be made to by logging on to . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
