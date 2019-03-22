Sarah A. "Sally" McMonegal, 91, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Thursday at Schuylkill Center with her family at her side.
Born in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late James and Catherine Horey Wolohan.
She was a lifelong member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, Girardville.
Sally was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and was a Gold Star Mother. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary in Girardville and later Ashland. She was a member of the VFW, Ashland, Girardville Area Senior Citizens, Red Hats and a former member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court of St. Cecelia and was very involved with the Vietnam Veterans Committee of Schuylkill County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. McMonegal, in 1971; her son, Pfc. John J. McMonegal Jr., in August 1967; her daughter, Sally Ann Smith, in 2004; and by a brother and sister.
Sally is survived by her two sons, James "Jim" and his wife, Grace McMonegal, Holland, and Patrick and his wife, Virginia McMonegal, Girardville; her daughter, Mary Catherine, wife of Richard Kuliga, Bensalem; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Girardville, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sarah's name to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, c/o Development Department, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202, or to the Girardville Ambulance Service at 101 W. Main St., Girardville, PA 17935. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 22, 2019