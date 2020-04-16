Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Sarah A. Weyman


1936 - 2020
Sarah A. Weyman Obituary
Sarah A. Weyman, 83, of Girardville, passed away April 14, surrounded by her family at her residence.

Born Aug. 19, 1936, in Girardville, she was a daughter of the late James and Sarah Green Brennan.

Sarah was a graduate of the former Girardville High School, Class of 1954, and a member of the former St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Girardville, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Lowell J. Weyman, passing in Nov. 2012; a son, John, in 1985; a grandson, John Weyman, in 2009; sisters, Betty and Irene Weikel; brothers, Michael, Thomas, James, Richard, Joseph and John Brennan; a daughter-in-law, Karen Weyman.

Survivors are daughter, Theresa, wife of Edward Ashfield, of Girardville; daughter, Donna Purcell and companion, Richard Knerr, of Girardville; daughter, Crystal, wife of Darrin Wiley, of Girardville; son, Edward Weyman, of Girardville; brother, Vince Brennan, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Raymond Brennan, of Liberty; brother, Robert Brennan, of Elysburg; grandchildren, Terry, Eddie, Donna, Christina, Damian, Melissa and Darrell; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held for immediate family with the Rev. John Wallace officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Leave personal condolences by visiting www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
