Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Sarah Fortna Obituary
Sarah Fortna, 64, of Girardville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Sarah was born in Pottsville, Feb. 27, 1955, a daughter of the late Bernice (Derr) Hornberger and Jonathan Hornberger Sr.

She graduated from North Schuylkill High School and worked as a CNA at St. Catherine's Hospital, Ashland, and Green Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, the former Friendly Nursing Home, Pitman.

In her younger years, she was a member of Tri-Valley CB Club.

She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports games, going to North Schuylkill football games and cooking and baking.

Sarah is survived by four children, Herman Fortna and Heather Fortna, both of Girardville, Nathan Fortna, of Pottsville, and Hilary Fortna, of Girardville; two grandsons, Alexander and Owen Fortna; six siblings, Florence Lubold, Jonathan Hornberger Jr., April Waizenegger, William Hornberger, Rosanne Thomas and Phyllis Riegel.

Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Church of Christ in Christian Union, 950 Deep Creek Road, Ashland, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Church of Christ in Christian Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
