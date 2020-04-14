|
|
Sarah J. Hornberger, 86, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Sarah was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Emma (Snyder) and Clarence Lesher.
She was a factory worker, last working at Hershey Foods, retiring in 1996. She attended Calvary Chapel E.F.C., Valley View.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Hornberger; a granddaughter, Emily Hornberger; a sister, Betty Geist; a brother, Robert Lesher; two half-brothers, Roy Shoop and Ralph Shoop.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles E. Hornberger; two daughters, Donna Hornberger and Linda, wife of Daniel Wagner; one son, Gary L. Hornberger; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ada Wehry; a brother, Guy Lesher; nieces and nephews.
Due to current health concerns, services are private at the convenience of family with interment in St. John's (Kimmel's) Cemetery, Ashland. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2020