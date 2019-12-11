|
Sarah Catherine "Sally" Lindsay, 70, formerly of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019, at her home in Rockville, Md.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George G. and Nancy (Bashore) Lindsay.
A graduate of Pottsville Area High School, she studied at Miramar School and then earned her degree at Centenary College, where she studied Journalism and Theatre Arts.
Sally was an executive in the publishing industry, serving as vice president-merchandising of Koen Book distributors for many years. She was the co-founder of Two Lives Publishing and until her retirement worked at Chesapeake & Hudson Publishers Representatives as director of special sales and telemarketing.
Prior to her career in the publishing industry, she worked as a news photographer and women's and arts editor for The Pottsville Republican. She was an avid photographer her whole life and focused much of her activity on mentoring those seeking a career in publishing and journalism. Sally was passionate about music, human rights, our national parks and Philadelphia Phillies!
Sally is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, G. Griffith and Emily Lindsay, of Rockville; her nephew, John G. Lindsay (Heather Rizvi), of LaGrange, Ill.; nieces, Amanda R. Lindsay (Samuel Bird), of Decorah, Iowa, and Abigail V. Lindsay, of Rockville, Md.; her grandniece, Emilia J. Lindsay. She will be especially missed by Bobbie Combs and Pat Koen, and her many dear friends and colleagues.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in a relaxed Celebration of Sally's Life with songs, poems and stories at noon Jan. 4, 2020, at The Woman's Club of Bethesda, 5500 Sonoma Road, Bethesda, Md. Arrangements are in the care of the Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, Bethesda, Md. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Sally Lindsay to Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, https://giffords.org; Planned Parenthood Action Fund, https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org; or, The American Booksellers for Free Expression (ABFE), https://www.bookweb.org/abfe.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 11, 2019