Sarah Powanda, 99, of Pottsville, formerly of Frackville, passed away Saturday at Schuylkill Center with her family by her side.



Born in Shenandoah, March 10, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Hipolite and Cashmira Gorski Iwaszkiewicz. She attended Frackville schools.



She worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Model Garment Factory, Frackville.



Sarah was an active member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church, Frackville, having helped in many parish functions. She was also a member of the ILGWU and a former Girl Scout leader.



Sarah loved helping others. She enjoyed exercise and especially liked playing pinochle with her partner, Dan. She will be missed by her highrise family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Powanda, and a daughter, Charlotte Muldowney, in 2017, and nine brothers and sisters.



One of 12 siblings, Sarah is survived by a daughter, Patricia Penberth, West Berlin, N.J.; a sister, Dorothy Moser, Fort Meyers, Fla.; a brother, Walter Ivas, Summerville, N.J.; grandchildren, Diana Hess, Pottsville, Christopher Muldowney, Pennsicola, Fla., Eric Muldowney, Pottsville, and Charles Penberth III, Lindenwald, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Zack, Delaney, Aaron, Yasmine and JJ.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in St. John's Parish Cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Thank you to Dr. Kamla Mishra and staff, as well as the Schuylkill Center nurses and staff, for taking wonderful care of her.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2019