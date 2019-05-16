Sarah Shustack, 61, of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Reading.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1958, in Turkey Run, to the late John and Mae "Clifford" Shustack.
Sarah was a 1976 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School. She then worked for IWCO and various other manufacturing companies. She loved to crochet, do puzzles, and loved to garden.
Besides her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, David Johns, in 2015, and one sister, Margaret Link.
Her surviving family includes two sons, Bryan Shustack (Judith), Frackville, and Michael Johns, Frackville; one stepson, David Johns, Saint Clair; two daughters, Melissa Shustack (Chris), Temple, and Jennell Johns, West Chester; three brothers, Charles Shustack (Anna), Cape May, N.J., Joseph Shustack (Barb), Turkey Run, and John Shustack (Patti), Mount Carmel; one sister, Bernadine Miller (Butch), Boston Run; four grandchildren, Alison Weikel, Kyla Shustack, Noah Shustack, and Deacon Johns. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Scripture services will be conducted at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Please feel free to offer your sympathies at www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
