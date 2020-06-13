|
Scott A. Behney, 63, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, with his children by his side.
Born Jan. 11, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Ernest Behney and Betty (Miller) Behney.
Scott was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1975. He spent his career in the local textile industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kimberly Behney and Cynthia Behney Crane.
He is survived by a daughter, Holly M. Melusky and husband, Matthew; son, Christopher S. Behney, partner, Kristina Porcari; beloved dogs, Penny, Lily, Harley and Jigs. Also surviving are a sister, Karen Kellett; his former spouse, Nina Subrine Behney; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be private. Scott's family wishes to encourage you to consider the Gift of Life and to become an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott's memory to Hillside SPCA at www.hillsidespca.com or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA at www.rsmspca.org. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Minersville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020