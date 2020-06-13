Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Scott A. Behney


1957 - 2020
Scott A. Behney Obituary
Scott A. Behney, 63, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, with his children by his side.

Born Jan. 11, 1957, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Ernest Behney and Betty (Miller) Behney.

Scott was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1975. He spent his career in the local textile industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kimberly Behney and Cynthia Behney Crane.

He is survived by a daughter, Holly M. Melusky and husband, Matthew; son, Christopher S. Behney, partner, Kristina Porcari; beloved dogs, Penny, Lily, Harley and Jigs. Also surviving are a sister, Karen Kellett; his former spouse, Nina Subrine Behney; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be private. Scott's family wishes to encourage you to consider the Gift of Life and to become an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott's memory to Hillside SPCA at www.hillsidespca.com or Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA at www.rsmspca.org. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Minersville, is in charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2020
