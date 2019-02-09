Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Alan Lipshaw. View Sign

Scott Alan Lipshaw, 48, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Pottsville, May 12, 1970, he was a son of the late George J. and Philomena M. Tobin Lipshaw.



Scott was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1988. He first worked as a carpenter for McMurtrie Contracting in Pottsville, then as a brick layer for B.A.C. Local 5 out of Pottsville, and had been working as the facilities construction project manager for Kutztown University.



Scott was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a member of the Line Mountain Four Wheelers and a member of the East Coast Four Wheel Drive Association. Scott loved racing, four wheeling, hunting and most of all his kids, Devin and Kaylin.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Sheehan.



Scott is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kelly L. O'Brien Lipshaw; a son, Devin W. Lipshaw; a daughter, Kaylin O. Lipshaw; two brothers, George Lipshaw Jr. and his wife, Janet, and David Lipshaw and his wife, Christine; brother-in-law, James Sheehan, all of Port Carbon; three nieces, Reba Lipshaw, Cheyan Hauptly and Lauren Sheehan; a nephew, Brandon Sheehan; and his dog, Bailey.



A religious service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Please send condolences to



