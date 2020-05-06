Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Scott Andrew Brzoska

Scott Andrew Brzoska Obituary
Scott Andrew Brzoska, 45, of Gordon, passed away May 4, 2020, at home.

Born April 15, 1975, in New Jersey, he was a son of Frank and Kathleen (Bird) Brzoska.

A 1993 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Scott proudly served four years in the Navy and one year in the Air Force and was afterward a longtime employee at Hydro Extrusion, Cressona.

Scott was preceded in death by a brother, Steve, earlier this year.

He was a loving boyfriend to Heather Adamski and treated her daughter, Sabrina Thompson, like she was his own. He always called her "Buddy."

He is survived by his parents; a sister, Jamie Fetterolf; a brother, Randy Brzoska; a grandfather, Frank Brzoska Sr. Scott was a caring uncle for his many nieces and nephews and godfather to Noah Brzoska.

A celebration of Scott's life will be held by the family at a date to be determined. Gifts, flowers or donations can be sent to Frank and Kathleen Brzoska. Donations can also be made in his honor to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020
