Home

POWERED BY

Services
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
For more information about
Scott Glunz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Glunz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott C. Glunz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott C. Glunz Obituary

Scott C. Glunz, 44, of Pottsville, died Friday morning at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

He was born Sept. 2, 1976, in Pottsville, a son of Noel Glunz, Pottsville, and the late Cheryl Youse Glunz.

He was a 1995 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

He was a Navy veteran, having served aboard the USS Ross DDG 71.

He was last employed by Shelmet and Lowes.

Scott was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and St. John Beneficial Society.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Close.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a son, Scott A. Glunz, Pottsville; a sister, Melissa LeBlanc, Pine Grove; a brother, Mark Glunz, Pottsville; four nieces and one nephew, Mallory, Marcel, Maelynn LeBlanc, Adrianna and Hailey Glunz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment with military honors will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Scott's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -