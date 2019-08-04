|
Scott C. Hoy, of Lykens, passed away Friday Aug. 2, 2019.
Scott was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Pottsville, to the late Charles "Chuck" and Norma Salada Hoy.
He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Snyder Hoy; a son, Kevin C. Hoy; a daughter, Sara A. Hoy; grandchildren, Raylynn and Sienna; one brother, Joe Hoy; sisters, Kathy Hand, Lori Hoy and Kayleen Hoy.
Scott enjoyed reading, watching baseball and football and having his dog by his side.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 6, at John R. Shultz Funeral Home, 406 Market St., Lykens, PA 17048. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. John R. Shultz Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guess book, please visit jrshultzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019