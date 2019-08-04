Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Shultz Funeral Home
406 Market St
Lykens, PA 17048
(717) 453-7103
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Hoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott C. Hoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott C. Hoy Obituary
Scott C. Hoy, of Lykens, passed away Friday Aug. 2, 2019.

Scott was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Pottsville, to the late Charles "Chuck" and Norma Salada Hoy.

He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Snyder Hoy; a son, Kevin C. Hoy; a daughter, Sara A. Hoy; grandchildren, Raylynn and Sienna; one brother, Joe Hoy; sisters, Kathy Hand, Lori Hoy and Kayleen Hoy.

Scott enjoyed reading, watching baseball and football and having his dog by his side.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 6, at John R. Shultz Funeral Home, 406 Market St., Lykens, PA 17048. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. John R. Shultz Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guess book, please visit jrshultzfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now