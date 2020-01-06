|
Scott Murray Stevenson, 72, of Margaret Avenue, Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, at his residence.
Born March 12, 1947, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late LaRue and Jean (Goss) Stevenson.
He served in the Marine Corps. He retired from Deka as an over-road truck driver for 34 years. He then worked for Outten Chrysler as a hobby. He was a member of Faith Church, Orwigsburg.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Patti Stevenson; three daughters, Rose, Jo-ann, husband Scott, and Candy, husband Brian; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many other loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Faith Worship Center, Route 61, Orwigsburg, with Pastor Doug Cresswell officiating. Memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment with military honors will follow in Zion's Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Patti Stevenson. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc. is honored to have been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020